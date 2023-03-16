Hospital Report: March 16, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Updated: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

Vivian “Louise” Simpson, age 71, of Urbana, Mo., died on March 13 at her son’s home in Urbana.

William “Bill” Wellman, age 84, of Quincy, died on March 15 in the Good Samaritan Home.

Juanita Moss, age 88, of Quincy, died on March 14 in the Bradford Villa Assisted Senior Living Home.

Sidney “Sid” Joseph Casebier, age 94, of Canton, Mo. died on March 14 in his home.

Births:

No births to report.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train Crash in Camp Point
Person hit and killed by train in Camp Point
Larry Earvin
Illinois prison guard gets 20 years for inmate beating death
Ex-lobbyist Mike McClain is pictured in his driver's license photo, which was submitted as...
Wiretaps show Madigan, through McClain, forced ally out of legislature to protect himself
Packaging process of chicken breasts.
Jones Poultry to expand in Hannibal
Police search lagoon on Bliefnick property.
Police search lagoon on Bliefnick-owned property

Latest News

WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: March 17, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 17th, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 18th, 2023
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: March 15, 2023