Hospital Report: March 16, 2023

Deaths:

Vivian “Louise” Simpson, age 71, of Urbana, Mo., died on March 13 at her son’s home in Urbana.

William “Bill” Wellman, age 84, of Quincy, died on March 15 in the Good Samaritan Home.

Juanita Moss, age 88, of Quincy, died on March 14 in the Bradford Villa Assisted Senior Living Home.

Sidney “Sid” Joseph Casebier, age 94, of Canton, Mo. died on March 14 in his home.

Births:

No births to report.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.