Illinois State Pocket Billiard Championship returns to Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - The American CueSports Illinois State Association (ACSISA) is proud to announce the 26th Annual Illinois State Pocket Billiard Championships.

The event will be March 15 through March 19 and is presented by SeeQuincy at the Oakley-Lindsay Civic Center, 300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy, Illinois.

So far over 900 participants have registered to participate in the various competitions through the week.

Hundreds of amateur pool players from American CueSports Alliance Illinois League Systems will participate in various singles and team tournaments within the five-day event. The event features two Division Non-Sanction events open to all: Tuesday, March 14 at 6 p.m. with a 2 vs. 2 Sudden Death Tournament and Wednesday, March 15, 3 p.m. with a 9-Ball.

All other divisions are available to sanctioned ACS league members only and consist of the following:

Wed, Mar 15: Seniors 8-Ball

Thurs, Mar 16: Various 8-Ball divisions

Fri – Sun, Mar 17-19: Team play

Sat – Sun, Mar 18-19: Illinois State Junior event

Hall of Famer and World Artistic Champion, Tom ‘Dr. Cue’ Rossman, will display the skills of Trick-Shot shooting in pocketing multiple combinations. Tom will demonstrate the winning shots that propelled him to TV stardom and two world championships. A meet & greet will follow.

The event features billiard vendors, commemorative shirts for sale, and massage therapists, along with a Custom Cue Stick Raffle, specials and giveaways. In addition, there will be other billiard activities at the host hotel, The Atrium on Third, at 201 S. 3rd Street. The Meet-and-Greet Suds Mixer will be enjoyed Friday evening during team play.

The event is open to the public with free admission to spectators.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.