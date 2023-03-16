Jones Poultry to expand in Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Jones Poultry, a family-owned poultry processing company, announced that it will expand in Hannibal, investing $6 million and creating 50 new jobs.

According to the Missouri Department of Economic Development, the company is expanding its Illinois-based operations to Missouri due to the state’s business-friendly climate and strong workforce.

“We’re thrilled Jones Poultry is relocating to our state to benefit from its many business advantages,” said Gov. Mike Parson. “This expansion in Hannibal is another success story that demonstrates the value of our commitment to strengthening Missouri’s workforce and infrastructure. We welcome Jones Poultry to Missouri and look forward to its continued success as it grows and creates jobs here in the Show-Me State.”

“We are proud of our company’s modest beginnings and continue to honor the name of the Jones family,” said Duane Venvertloh, President and CEO of Jones Poultry. “Our team works hard to provide quality products and service that our customers deserve. When you choose Jones Poultry, you’ve picked the very best. We sincerely thank all those involved in assisting with this latest step in the growth of Jones Poultry.”

“It has been a pleasure to work with Duane, Julie and the Jones Poultry team on this project,” said Corey Mehaffy, Executive Director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council. “This facility has been shuttered for several years. I am grateful for this investment that will bring the facility back into service and create new jobs for the area. An investment of this magnitude in rural Ralls County is a real testament to the economic vitality of the area and will spur additional investment.”

According to the Missouri Department of Economic Development, Jones Poultry will increase production and hire employees across all positions, including processing, sanitation, maintenance, customer service, sales and management.

The company expects to begin production by the end of April 2023.

Jones Poultry will host an on-site recruiting event on April 1, 2023. Details on available opportunities can be found on the company’s website.

For this expansion, Jones Poultry will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

