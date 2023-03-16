Kroc Center to hold upscale garage sale

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is an opportunity to be part of a garage sale, rain or shine, and do way less work soon.

The Kroc Center will hold its upscale garage sale April 1, but you will want to sign up soon.

Special Events Coordinator Brooke Wade said their gym booth spots are already full, but they still have room for vendors in their meadows room.

She said vendors don’t have to worry about advertising their sale or canceling last-minute due to weather.

“Anything that you would put in your own garage sale, they can bring those items,” Wade said. “We have other vendors that do sell things like potpourri and Scentsy that will be here as well. A lot of it this year is just strictly garage sale items.”

If you would like to sell at the event, you can contact Wade at 217-231-5636.

You can rent a 10-by-10-foot booth for $35 or a 10-by-20-foot booth for $75.

If you need a booth that has electrical access, it will cost $10 extra, and those are limited.

The deadline to register is March 24.

