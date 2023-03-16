Periods of rain today and breezy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Our weather setup for today: a developing low pressure is to our west/southwest while an area of high pressure sits to our east.

Unlike the past several mornings, this morning is pretty mild as temperatures are in the 40s. Clouds continue to pour into the region which will lead to a cloudy day. It will also be a breezy/windy day. As the aforementioned low and high pressure systems get closer together, winds will pickup in speed. Sustained winds of 10 - 15 mph and gusts of 30 to 38 mph are expected. With these winds out of the south though, we will have another unseasonably warm day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States.

Rain Chance: Very early this morning, the radar is picking up on a few spotty showers trying to pass through the Tri-States. However, we have some dry air in the lower-levels of the atmosphere for now. So while a few sprinkles may reach the ground, most of that rain is likely evaporating before it reaches the ground. Moisture will gradually build in though allowing for scattered showers to arrive this morning. Then, those showers will turn more numerous. Into the afternoon timeframe, while there may be a few spotty showers in the area, much of the Tri-States will see a break in the rain. As the low pressure to our west rapidly moves northeast, it will bring a cold front through the region this evening. This will bring another round of rain, nearly widespread. After the front passes this evening, temperatures will start to drop fairly quickly. As the rain starts to end tonight, it could end with some snowflakes or sleet pellets. As drier air starts to move in too though, our precipitation will come to an end swiftly. That would mean the snowflakes/sleet would not last long and there would be no impact. As for rainfall totals, we are looking to get 0.25″ to 0.5″.

