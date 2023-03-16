Hannibal School Board discusses plans for Prospective Hannibal Innovation Campus

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Public School District Superintendent Susan Johnson shared encouraging updates regarding plans for the Hannibal Innovation Campus, which would provide benefits such as expanding existing programs and provide new offerings for the Hannibal Career and Technical Center (HCTC).

Johnson said plans for the facility were discussed prior to the pandemic, and recent developments have brought the concept closer to reality. With support from State Rep. Louis Riggs (R-5) and U.S. Senator Sam Graves (R-6), $1.9 million in funding has been allocated for the project.

The potential site for the facility would be the former Sutherland’s Building, located across the street from Hannibal Middle School and Hannibal High School at 4417 McMaster’s Ave.

Currently, real estate agreements are being ironed out between representatives from Sutherland’s and Aldi’s which is located next door. Attorneys from Sutherland’s wanted to convene with school district attorneys to examine the proposals before a final decision was made.

The 88,000-square-foot facility would allow the school district to expand existing course offerings and add new programs while retaining the current HCTC building adjacent to Hannibal High School. Adult education courses would also be provided at the new site.

Johnson said the closing date for the process could be Friday, March 31, if all parties are in agreement regarding the legal documents.

“The only reason why that wouldn’t happen would be if there are still contractual things that still need to be discussed and worked on, but I’m feeling that it’s looking very positive — more so than I’ve ever been able to say,” Johnson said.

Also discussed at the Hannibal School Board:

Board of Education members also approved issuing new contracts for certified staff members, administrators and directors.

The board approved reappointing J’Nelle Lee for a new two-year term as regional representative with the Missouri School Boards’ Association.

Hannibal High School Dance Team Head Coach Ashlynn Williams shared academic and performance achievements demonstrated by members of the squad.

Head Varsity Wrestling Coach Jake Borgmeyer introduced several athletes who had excelled in representing HHS.

Johnson presented a gift to Katie Webb, K-5 music teacher at Mark Twain Elementary School, for her dedication and service.

HCTC students addressed the board about the difference the courses they selected had made.

March is School Board Recognition Month, and Johnson expressed her gratitude to each member for their service and support for the students, faculty and staff in the Hannibal School District.

