P.T.O. Potty raises money for Pleasant Hill school district

PLEASANT HILL, Ill. (WGEM) - If you’re passing through Pleasant Hill, you may see a traveling toilet in peoples’ front yards. It’s all in an effort to help the Pleasant Hill CUSD #3.

The school’s all new Wolf Pack P.T.O. that started in February is finding creative ways to raise money for the school. It’s called the P.T.O. Potty and community members can pay to place the toilet on a residents’ yard of their choice at a fee. And the cycle has been going on since February.

“You pay $50 for insurance, so it doesn’t land on your yard,” said Wolf Pack’s president Jessica Stevenson. “Or you can pay $25 to send it to another yard and you can pay $25 if you just happen to drive by and say, ‘Hey, I want to send that to my friends’ yard!’ We’ll have to put you on a schedule, though. We’re booked through March!”

Stevenson said so far, the P.T.O. Potty has raised $1,400.

“I’m just really excited to see a group of parents come together to support the school,” superintendent Kylee Orr said. “It’s not always easy for the school to partner with parents.”

Orr said the community has been very supportive of the P.T.O. Potty, bringing everyone together.

“I had a Potty in my yard,” Orr said. “I knew it was coming. I said, ‘There’s no way the school’s superintendent is going to get by without a potty.’”

Stevenson said they plan to keep up the ruse until it fizzles out, likely in late April.

