Rep. Frese welcomes Miss Quincy to House floor

Rep Randy Frese welcomes Miss Quincy Shelby Rose
Rep Randy Frese welcomes Miss Quincy Shelby Rose(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - State Rep. Randy Frese, R-Paloma, welcomed a special guest Wednesday to the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives.

Shelby Rose, the 19-year-old crowned Miss Quincy in January, joined Frese during today’s House session.

Frese recognized Rose for her work to support children in foster care.

Frese said when Rose was 13, she founded the organization Fostering Hope and has raised more than $25,000 to help buy school supplies and backpacks, Christmas gifts, hygiene supplies and much more.

“Shelby has also launched an initiative to mentor college students who have been involves with the foster care system and provide them with care packages,” Frese said.

Rose will be part of the Miss Illinois competition in June in Marion.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Bliefnick
Bliefnick makes first court appearance, judge denies bail
Police search lagoon on Bliefnick property.
Police search lagoon on Bliefnick-owned property
Friend of victim: “She was a ray of light”
Friend of victim: “She was a ray of light”
Timothy Bliefnick
Estranged husband of homicide victim charged with murder
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs into law the Paid Leave For All Workers Act on Monday, March...
Illinois enacts mandatory paid leave ‘for any reason’

Latest News

Quincy City Council approves license plate reader contract
Quincy City Council approves license plate reader contract
ACS ILLINOIS STATE BILLIARD CHAMPIONSHIPS RETURNS TO QUINCY
Illinois State Pocket Billiard Championship returns to Quincy
Chief Adam Yates said the readers will primarily be placed at common entry and exit points of...
Quincy City Council approves license plate reader contract
Clark County Marching Band heads to New York
Clark County R-1 Marching Band heads to NYC for St. Patrick’s Day Parade