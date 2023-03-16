Rep. Frese welcomes Miss Quincy to House floor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - State Rep. Randy Frese, R-Paloma, welcomed a special guest Wednesday to the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives.

Shelby Rose, the 19-year-old crowned Miss Quincy in January, joined Frese during today’s House session.

Frese recognized Rose for her work to support children in foster care.

Frese said when Rose was 13, she founded the organization Fostering Hope and has raised more than $25,000 to help buy school supplies and backpacks, Christmas gifts, hygiene supplies and much more.

“Shelby has also launched an initiative to mentor college students who have been involves with the foster care system and provide them with care packages,” Frese said.

Rose will be part of the Miss Illinois competition in June in Marion.

