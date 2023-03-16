Showcase of Excellence allows students to live out dreams

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Public Schools will be hosting their 30th annual Showcase of Excellence.

It features jazz bands, show choirs, and more from Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa. The majority of talent will come from the high school level. However, some middle schools have also entered.

Students said this is one of the highlights of their year. For some this event is just another way they showcase their talents, but for others these performances mean much more.

“When I was younger I would always come to these shows,” Green said.

Isabella Green is getting to live out her dreams on stage after years of coming to watch her older sister perform.

“Growing up in a musical family I have always wanted to carry that tradition on and pass it to my children and just like expose everybody with the beauty of music,” Green said.

Now she hopes that she too can inspire a community and little girls like she once was.

“We all can just like come in here and showcase the talents that God gave us and it’s just really exciting to do that,” Green said.

Debbie Johnson has been an annual attendee and said she has enjoyed watching students such as Green grow, but this year looks a little different for Johnson, as she takes on her first year as the Quincy Public Schools K-12 Director of Music Education.

“It’s a very rewarding experience for me as well because I just have seen especially watching these students that I have taught throughout all these years and that they’re stepping up and seeing these new leaders and new soloists,” Johnson said. “They’re just really achieving very high levels of musicianship, so it’s exciting to watch that happen.”

Johnson said that growth is bigger than the competition.

“The music family is really that,” Johnson said. “It’s a family where they support each other and yes you want to do your very best and score the highest, but you encourage others and can appreciate a great performance and so it’s a very wonderful experience where they’re all supporting each other.”

Eight different schools from across the Tri-States will be in the line up, with 12 jazz bands and seven show choirs preforming.

Following the day’s performances, awards will be given out.

This is one of the primary fundraising events support the performing arts in Quincy Public Schools.

The Showcase of Excellence will be from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., on March 18, at Quincy Senior High.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students grades K-12. You can buy tickets at the doors.

