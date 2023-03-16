Westview adds disc golf to facilities

By Josef Lawler
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - A new disc golf course is open at Westview Golf Course in Quincy.

Director of golf David Morgan said the new course is on the back nine of the golf course and includes a new score card.

He said it will not affect regular golfers, though the two sports will coincide on the last 9 holes of the course.

Morgan said they’re glad to be offering this to the disc golf community, as it’s the first full course available in town.

“They don’t have a long course in the area apparently, and so now they can have competitions and stuff like that,” Morgan said. “So, we hope it goes very well. It’s obviously our first year doing it, so we’re looking forward to it.”

It costs $5 per person for 18 holes, and $10 for a cart.

