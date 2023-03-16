WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 14) Quincy Notre Dame’s Lia Quintero Scores 2 Goals To Lead The Lady Raiders to A 7-1 Victory Over Hillsboro

Truman State Soccer Signee Makes A Successful Return To The IHSA Soccer Pitch After Sustaining A Knee Injury Last Season
Lia Quintero And The QND Lady Raiders Post A 7-1 Win Over Hillsboro On The Soccer Pitch During...
Lia Quintero And The QND Lady Raiders Post A 7-1 Win Over Hillsboro On The Soccer Pitch During 2023 IHSA Season Opener
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s been a long 8 months for senior Lia Quintero, but now she’s back on the IHSA soccer pitch displaying the talents that have made her one of the premier players on in the state during her prep career.

After sustaining a knee injury during the post-season last year during QND’s state title run, the Truman State University signee has worked hard during the off-season trying to return to form after surgery. The rehabilitation process for Lia and her family has been filled with’many up’s and down’s, but all the hard work has clearly paid off huge dividends.

Quintero returned to action against Hillsboro and posted 2 second half goals during QND’s 7-1 season opening victory. The reining state chanps from QND now will face Riverton (Triad City) during another road game set for Wednesday.

