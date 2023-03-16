WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (March 15) Camp Point Central Softball Team Ventures To Quincy Notre Dame To Face The Lady Raiders On The Dirt
Two IHSA Softball Teams Play 8-Inning Exhibition At “The Backyard” As They Prepare For 2023 Season-Openers
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Lady Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame welcomed the Lady Panthers of Camp Point Central to “The Backyard” for an exhibition softball contest on the dirt. Players from both rosters had a chace to play and showcase their taents to coaches, family members, and area fans that were in attendance on the QND campus. CPC and QND played 8-innings as they continued to prepare for heir 2023 IHSA season-openers.
IHSA Sotball Scoreboard (Wednesday)
Brown County Lady Hornets 3
Macomb lady Bombers 4
MHS: Kaitlyn Robinson (2-for-3) /1 RBI/ WP / 7K
MHS: Zoey Wagoner (2-for-3)/ 1 RBI
IHSA Softball
Havana Lady Ducks 16
Triopia 3
IHSA Baseball Scoreboard
Quincy Blue Devils 0
Belleville West 9
Camp Point Central 0
Brown County 4
Illini West Chargers 10
Western/Pleasant Hill 1
IW: Hayden Rankin (WP)
IW: Kaleb Crenshaw (HR) / 1st Career Homer! / 3 RBI
IW: Carter Chapin ( 2B / 3 RBI )
IHSA Baseball
Camp Point Central 0
Brown County 4
Greenfield/NW 11
Pittsfield 7
Jacksonville 9
Macomb 0
College Baseball
QU Stadium
John Wood Blazers 20
Quincy Univ. Hawks (JV) 13
JWCC Now (14-4) On The Season
JW: Caoi Araujo: 3IP / / 0 Runs // 4K
Brayden Hudson: 4 hits / 2 HR / 4 RBI
