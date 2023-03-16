WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (March 15) Camp Point Central Softball Team Ventures To Quincy Notre Dame To Face The Lady Raiders On The Dirt

Two IHSA Softball Teams Play 8-Inning Exhibition At “The Backyard” As They Prepare For 2023 Season-Openers
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Lady Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame welcomed the Lady Panthers of Camp Point Central to “The Backyard” for an exhibition softball contest on the dirt. Players from both rosters had a chace to play and showcase their taents to coaches, family members, and area fans that were in attendance on the QND campus. CPC and QND played 8-innings as they continued to prepare for heir 2023 IHSA season-openers.

IHSA Sotball Scoreboard (Wednesday)

Brown County Lady Hornets 3

Macomb lady Bombers 4

MHS: Kaitlyn Robinson (2-for-3) /1 RBI/ WP / 7K

MHS: Zoey Wagoner (2-for-3)/ 1 RBI

IHSA Softball

Havana Lady Ducks 16

Triopia 3

IHSA Baseball Scoreboard

Quincy Blue Devils 0

Belleville West 9

Camp Point Central 0

Brown County 4

Illini West Chargers 10

Western/Pleasant Hill 1

IW: Hayden Rankin (WP)

IW: Kaleb Crenshaw (HR) / 1st Career Homer! / 3 RBI

IW: Carter Chapin ( 2B / 3 RBI )

IHSA Baseball

Camp Point Central 0

Brown County 4

Greenfield/NW 11

Pittsfield 7

Jacksonville 9

Macomb 0

College Baseball

QU Stadium

John Wood Blazers 20

Quincy Univ. Hawks (JV) 13

JWCC Now (14-4) On The Season

JW: Caoi Araujo: 3IP / / 0 Runs // 4K

Brayden Hudson: 4 hits / 2 HR / 4 RBI

