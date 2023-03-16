WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (March 15) QHS Lady Blue Devils Softball Team Preparing For Their 2023 IHSA Season-Opener Set For Thursday Against Brown County

Lady Hornets Of BC Will Visit The Gem City To Face Quincy During Their 2023 Home-Opener
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The QHS Lady Blue Devils softball team will have their fingers crossed on Thursday hoping that “Mother Nature” cooperates and holds off the rain for just one more day. That’s because the “Blue & White” are scheduled to open their 2023 IHSA schedule on the dirt against Brown County in less than 24 hours.

The game set for “The Gem City” is a big one for both teams hoping to get their new campaigns started on a positive note. QHS head softball coach Darrell Henze will be counting on two of his three seniors to lead by example this season on the dirt.

We’ll check in with the Lady Blazers field general for a few thoughts and we’ll also find out why QHS infielder Jaylen Lubbert (John Wood Signee) has a few concerns heading into tomorrow’s season opener against the BC Lady Hornets from Mount Sterling, Illinois.

