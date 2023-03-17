Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 17th, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Ryan Hagenah
Margaret Aschemann
Allea Stone
Pat Lalond
Georgia Voss
Bob Sorenson
Mercedes Hannant
Sarah Sonneborns
Pat Costigan
Brooke Fraizer
Dave Kaelber
Shawn Miller
Landon Goodwin
Larry Keim
Dakota Garner
Nancy Zumwalt
Nora Wallace
Mary McNally
Debbie Coleman
Patty Anderson
Chuck Smith
Lesa Beaver
ANNIVERSARIES
Pat & Doreta Lalond
Rodney & Judy Carle
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.