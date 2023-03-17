WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (March 16) Canton Lady Tigers Focused On Improving On The MSHSAA Soccer Pitch On A Daily Basis During The Upcoming 2023 Season

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Canton Lady Tigers soccer team is prepared to put in the work this season to improve on last year’s dismal (1-8) record on the MSHSAA pitch. They will have a chance to start that challenging journey in less than a week.

CHS head coach Sarah Mueller indicated that 5 seniors from last season’s squad have been lost to graduation. That means more payers will by competing for playing time in 2023 in the CHS camp. Mueller also stated, “we want to get better each and everyday.”

Senior midfielder Madison Gorrell and forward/midfielder Kimbrelyn Thrower are also committed to helping the program excel this season and develop a winning culture. Both players are now eager to get the 2023 season underway in the MSHSAA ranks.

WGEM’s Victoria Bordenga traveled to Canton, Missouri and caught up with coach Mueller and the Lady Tigers to get their outlook on the 2023 campaign on the pitch.

