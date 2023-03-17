Clark County designated Agri-Ready county

KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) - Clark County received statewide recognition this week for its farmer-friendly focus.

The county was designated an Agri-Ready County by Missouri Farmers Care.

The organization awards the designation to counties that create an environment conducive to agricultural opportunity.

One of the ways to achieve this, according to Clark County Presiding Commissioner Steven Krueger, is to have a pro-agriculture policy in place.

“Basically how ag friendly the county is... we don’t have any ordinances or restrictions on agricultural production or zoning or sales,” said Krueger.

Krueger said agriculture plays a huge role in the county and this designation helps recognize the contribution of local farmers.

According to the 2021 Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Economic Contributions of Agriculture and Forestry Study, Clark County had more than $120 million worth of agricultural sales.

Krueger said increased recognition could drive that number up by bringing new companies to the region.

“It kind of possibly opens the door if somebody, an ag-related business, or any other business for that matter, would want to come here. It tells them that we are friendly and, as the sign says, open for business,” said Krueger.

Clark County joins Scotland County and Marion County as the two Tri-States counties in Missouri declared Agri-Ready. There are 66 counties statewide that hold the title.

The county received Agri-Ready signs to be displayed at different areas, and Krueger said he hopes to have the signs installed within a few weeks.

You can find out more information about the Agri-Ready designation here.

