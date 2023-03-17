Cold weekend

A stationary front will dominate the weather next week
A stationary front will dominate the weather next week(Brian inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - It will be sunny, but it will also be a very chilly Saturday. High temperatures will not even get up to 30 degrees and there will be a bit of a breeze out of the northwest gusting to 20 to 25 mph. Sunday I guess would be the pick day of the weekend, even though it starts off with very chilly temperatures in the upper teens. There won’t be nearly as much wind and will have almost a full day of sunshine. But that light wind will be out of the north inhibiting our daytime high temperatures from warming too greatly. It looks like high temperatures on Sunday will be running about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. That all changes when we get into Monday, coincidentally the first day of spring. We do expect to see high temperatures on Monday up into the middle 50s. After that, we bring in a pretty active weather pattern Tuesday through Friday. Warming temperatures each day. The temperatures by Thursday will be up in the upper 60s. The warm temps coupled with a stationary front and we may see some thunderstorms on Thursday.

