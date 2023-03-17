‘God loves trans kids’: Billboard sparks conversation about religion and gender identity

Part of the campaign includes a new billboard along I-385 in Laurens County, South Carolina, that reads, “God loves trans kids.” (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURENS, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A new billboard along an interstate in South Carolina is sparking a conversation about the relationship between religion and people who identify as transgender.

The Alliance for Full Acceptance organization, or AFFA, recently announced its newest venture, the “God Loves LGBTQ+ People” campaign.

Part of the campaign includes a new billboard along Interstate 385 in Laurens County, South Carolina, that reads, “God loves trans kids.”

AFFA’s website says religion has long been used as a weapon against the LGBTQ+ community, and they are looking to change that.

“Politicians and advocacy groups using religion as a scapegoat for bigotry and political discrimination must stop,” the AFFA website reads. “Everyone has the right to live a life free from persecution regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

The new campaign comes just days after South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined attorneys general from 20 other states to file a brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to remove an injunction blocking West Virginia’s enforcement of its Save Women’s Sports Act. Under the act, all biological males, including those who identify as transgender, would be ineligible for participation on female sports teams.

To learn more about the “God Loves LGBTQ+ People” campaign, visit AFFA’s website.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

