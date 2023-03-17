Golf Fundraiser donates to community organizations

QUINCY (WGEM) - Several local organizations have more money to help their cause, thanks to the Sugar Cookie Open Golf Tournament.

The Second Sugar Cookie open was held in October at Quincy Country Club and raised nearly $20,000 for nonprofit and service organizations.

Checks were presented today to Fishing For Freedom, PGA Hope, Quincy Firefighters, The Adams County Sheriff’s Department and the Veteran Homes Activity Fund.

Sugar Cookie Open founder Jared Ogden said he is proud of how the event has been able to help the community.

“Funding we provide to these organizations help our first responders and help our veterans, which has a direct impact on all the people here in the local community,” Ogden said.

Over the two years if the event, nearly $33,000 has been raised for organizations like these in the community.

