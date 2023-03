Hospital Report: March 17, 2023

Deaths:

Ruth M. Daniels, age 76, of Quincy, died on February 28 in Blessing Hospital.

Marilyn Faye “Bailey” Raleigh, age 77, of Ewing, Mo. died on March 15 in her home.

Hope Lovett, age 48, of Hannibal, died on March 16 at Beth Haven Nursing Home.

Robert F. Blickhan, age 101, of Quincy, died on March 16 at his home.

Births:

Pedro Carbajal and Nereida Ramirez, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Ryan and Katie Parker, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Tyler and Everlyn Hendricks, of Ewing, Mo., welcomed a girl.

