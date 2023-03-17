Keokuk’s Hope Center undergoes renovations

KEOKUK (WGEM) - A free second-hand shop in Keokuk has been in operation for more than three decades.

They’re just now getting their first round of major upgrades to their aging building.

The Hope Center in Keokuk started as one mother’s dream, a one room consignment shop with no heat, electric or water.

Their building was built in the 1800′s.

When the center opened in the 1980′s, Director Katherine Braggs said the shop was restricted to operate out of run room, as the rest of the building was rented out to a family to live.

Since the 80′s, the shop has expanded, and takes up the entire building, but they still haven’t received renovations over the years.

That’s until now, Braggs said.

Thanks to a $50,000 grant from Habitat for Humanity, the Hope Center is currently getting new windows, doors and electricity throughout.

“It’s warmer because we got windows now that don’t seep a lot of air and we actually have windows we can open now in the summer and get fresh air, so I mean overall it’s just time to say we’re here, come get what you need we’re here to bless you, help you,” Braggs said.

Braggs said the Hope Center will stay open throughout the repair process.

She’s hoping to have all renovations completed this summer.

Braggs said she’s always looking for volunteers to help at the shop and with the repairs.

You can reach out to the Hope Center here if you’re interested in helping.

