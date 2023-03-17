Pair of Michael Jordan’s shoes could sell for $4M

A pair of Michael Jordan's shoes could fetch up to $4 million at auction.
A pair of Michael Jordan's shoes could fetch up to $4 million at auction.(Sotheby's via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A pair of shoes is expected to fetch up to $4 million at auction next month.

That’s because the sneakers were worn by Michael Jordan during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

It was his final season with the Chicago Bulls and commonly referred to as “The Last Dance,” as documented by ESPN.

Jordan already holds the record for the most expensive shoes ever sold at auction. A pair he wore early in his career sold for nearly $1.5 million in 2021.

And a bidder in 2022 paid just over $10 million for a Jordan game-worn jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals.

More information regarding the auction is available online.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search lagoon on Bliefnick property.
Police search lagoon on Bliefnick-owned property
Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett has been charged, along with three others, with tampering with...
Iron County Sheriff, 3 others charged in relation to attempted kidnapping, street gang activity
Larry Earvin
Illinois prison guard gets 20 years for inmate beating death
Packaging process of chicken breasts.
Jones Poultry to expand in Hannibal
Timothy Bliefnick
Estranged husband of homicide victim charged with murder

Latest News

Signage may be placed at county borders, like this sign at the Scotland County border.
Clark County designated Agri-Ready County
Versailles Fire Dept. to host Fish Fry fundraiser
Versailles Fire Dept. to host Fish Fry fundraiser
Clark County designated Agri-Ready county
Clark County designated Agri-Ready county
New initiative to reinvent grocery stores in rural, poor Illinois communities
New initiative to reinvent grocery stores in rural, poor Illinois communities
US actor Patrick Duffy poses for a photo with a performer, ahead of the St Patrick's Day Parade...
St. Patrick’s Day rites: Parades, bagpipes, clinking pints