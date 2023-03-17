Palmyra City Council reviews various bills, approves ordinance related to utility pole attachments

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Palmyra City Council members reviewed several bills during their meeting Thursday night, approving an ordinance that established a uniform set of rules for making attachments to municipal utility poles.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Hannibal Courier-Post, City Attorney James Lemon presented the second reading of the bill regarding attachments of communications wires, cables and other facilities to utility poles. The process will be subject to a “master license agreement” established by the city and the Board of Public Works.

The first reading was presented for a bill regarding the Palmyra Fire Protection District, which is now an independent entity no longer operated by the city. Changes to city codes included authorizing officers with the Palmyra Police Department to direct traffic in the event of a fire.

Council members also reviewed the first reading of a bill to rezone tracts of land from R-1 Single Family and Two-Family to C-1 Commercial, allowing the establishment of a business at the location.

Lemon also delivered the first reading of a bill which would establish a new “Code 430″ for stormwater management practices in the city.

In other business:

The City Council approved a bid of $209,121 from Mick Mehler and Sons of Silex, Mo. to work with Four Points Land Surveying and Engineering Inc. for the installation of a new lift station in the city’s Griesbaum Subdivision.

The council also approved the purchase of new Panasonic Toughbook squad computers for a total price of $22,975.02 for the Palmyra Police Department.

An informational meeting was conducted on Wednesday, and Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell noted there was not a large turnout. Mayor Rusty Adrian explained flyers are being sent out to every city utility customer. He hopes more people will attend the next meeting set for Wednesday, March 29.

Mayor Rusty Adrian explained Monday’s Community Improvement District meeting didn’t bring a large crowd, and no signatures were collected. Adrian said he will reach out to local media outlets to raise awareness of the next meeting.

Bridge projects were slated to begin soon.

