Person hit and killed by train in Camp Point

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - The Adams County Sheriff’s office confirmed there had been a single fatality Friday afternoon after a person was struck by a train in Camp Point.

According to officials, a person was walking on the tracks when they were hit by an Amtrak passenger train.

Passengers were evacuated from the train following the incident.

