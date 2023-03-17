Person hit and killed by train in Camp Point

Train Crash in Camp Point
Train Crash in Camp Point(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - The Adams County Sheriff’s office confirmed there had been a single fatality Friday afternoon after a person was struck by a train in Camp Point.

According to officials, a person was walking on the tracks when they were hit by an Amtrak passenger train.

Passengers were evacuated from the train following the incident.

WGEM News will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search lagoon on Bliefnick property.
Police search lagoon on Bliefnick-owned property
Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett has been charged, along with three others, with tampering with...
Iron County Sheriff, 3 others charged in relation to attempted kidnapping, street gang activity
Timothy Bliefnick
Estranged husband of homicide victim charged with murder
Packaging process of chicken breasts.
Jones Poultry to expand in Hannibal
Chief Adam Yates said the readers will primarily be placed at common entry and exit points of...
Quincy City Council approves license plate reader contract

Latest News

State Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, D-Glenview, speaks in favor of her bill to regulate...
Illinois lawmakers advance measure to regulate ride-shares as ‘common carriers’
Ex-lobbyist Mike McClain is pictured in his driver's license photo, which was submitted as...
Wiretaps show Madigan, through McClain, forced ally out of legislature to protect himself
Larry Earvin
Illinois prison guard gets 20 years for inmate beating death
Budget Proposal could mean more money for JWCC
JWCC leaders excited to see states proposed investment in higher education