Versailles Fire Dept. to host Fish Fry Fundraiser

By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERSAILLES, Ill. (WGEM) - The Versailles Fire Department is inviting the public to their Fish Fry Fundraiser on Sunday.

Fire Chief Chuck Northcutt said they’ll be serving catfish, potato salad, buffalo and more. Proceeds go back into the fire department for various needs like updated equipment.

“It’s all free will donation,” Northcutt said. “Whatever they can give they can come on in, get a meal on us, meet some of the firefighters and see how things are going on around here.”

The Fish Fry is from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday March 19 at the Versailles Fire Dept. on 101 Main St.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search lagoon on Bliefnick property.
Police search lagoon on Bliefnick-owned property
Train Crash in Camp Point
Person hit and killed by train in Camp Point
Larry Earvin
Illinois prison guard gets 20 years for inmate beating death
Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett has been charged, along with three others, with tampering with...
Iron County Sheriff, 3 others charged in relation to attempted kidnapping, street gang activity
Packaging process of chicken breasts.
Jones Poultry to expand in Hannibal

Latest News

Scotland County Hospital observes Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Scotland County Hospital observes Colon Cancer Awareness Month
In observance of Colon Cancer Awareness Month, the hospital is offering fecal immunochemical...
Scotland County Hospital observes Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Great Scott!
New initiative to reinvent grocery stores in rural, poor Illinois communities
Signage may be placed at county borders, like this sign at the Scotland County border.
Clark County designated Agri-Ready County