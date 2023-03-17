Versailles Fire Dept. to host Fish Fry Fundraiser

VERSAILLES, Ill. (WGEM) - The Versailles Fire Department is inviting the public to their Fish Fry Fundraiser on Sunday.

Fire Chief Chuck Northcutt said they’ll be serving catfish, potato salad, buffalo and more. Proceeds go back into the fire department for various needs like updated equipment.

“It’s all free will donation,” Northcutt said. “Whatever they can give they can come on in, get a meal on us, meet some of the firefighters and see how things are going on around here.”

The Fish Fry is from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday March 19 at the Versailles Fire Dept. on 101 Main St.

