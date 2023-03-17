WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (March 16) Quincy University Slugger Luke Napleton Selected As The “National Hitter Of The Week!”

QU Hawks Catcher Receives Honor By The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, IL(WGEM) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association released its NCAA Division II National Players of the Week awards for the week ending on March 12, 2023. Quincy University junior catcher Luke Napleton is the National Hitter of the Week.

Napleton (LaGrange, IL / St. Rita HS) belted five home runs for the Hawks to give him nine on the young season. He also moved into a tie for fourth for most home runs in program history.

Napleton started the series with a triple to dead center field in the bottom of the 1st. Along with the five home runs, he chipped in eight RBI and scored five runs for the Hawks.

The LaGrange, Illinois native was also named the Midwest Region Player of the Week.

Napleton and the (11-3) Hawks return to the diamond on Friday, March 17th when they begin GLVC play hosting the Missouri S&T Miners with first pitch scheduled for 12:00 p.m.

