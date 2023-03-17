WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (March 16) QHS Lady Blue Devils Hoping That Improved Team Chemistry On This Years Softball Squad Will Help Produce More Victories In 2023

Quincy High Lady Blue Devils Softball Team Hopes That Improved "Team Chemistry" Helps Produce More Wins In 2023
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was a tough afternoon for the QHS Lady Blue Devils softball team. As expected, Mother Nature sent the rain to “The Gem City” on Thursday, and that forced the squad’s season-opener to be canceled. There is no official word yet on whether or not the game against Brown County might be rescheduled later in the season.

With the game of the books, QHS head coach Darrell Henze held another indoor practice session inside the QHS Gym. The players had opportunities to work on their swings in the batting cages under the watchful eye of the QHS coaching staff.

Blue Devils senior infielder Jaylen Lubbert (John Wood Blazers Softball Signee) recently took timeout to share some thoughts on the “team building” process that the squad has been working on this year in hopes of building more team chemistry in 2023.

