WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (March 17) “Donkey Basketball” Showcase On Tap On The Hardwood At Unity High School

Unique Fundraiser Puts “LIVE” Donkey’s On The UHS Basketball Court In Mendon
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - The world may not actually be “going to the donkeys” after all, but the same could not be said about the Unity High gym this evening in Mendon, Illinois. That’s where a special and unique fundraiser was taking place that involved several “LIVE” donkeys on display on the hardwood.

A packed house was on hand to witness the donkeys taking part in an actual “basketball game” between the teachers and staff at UHS and members of the Mustangs Junior and Senior Classes.

The event was being held to raise much needed funds for a very worthy cause as well. One that will help keep students safe during the upcoming “Prom Season.”

We’ll have details on the story that’s guaranteed to (pardon the pun) “give you a real kick” as you prepare to start your weekend.

