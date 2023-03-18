Camp Point train victim identified

Train Crash in Camp Point
Train Crash in Camp Point
By WGEM Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - The Adams County Coroner revealed the identity of the man hit and killed by an Amtrak train.

Coroner Scott Graham said his office was notified Friday afternoon of an incident involving a pedestrian and a train in Camp Point. He identified the victim as Flint C. Reed, 65, of Camp Point.

According to officials, Reed was walking on the tracks when he was hit by an Amtrak passenger train.

Passengers were evacuated from the train following the incident.

Graham said the incident remains under investigation by the Adams County Coroner and Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

