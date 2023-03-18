Cold weather doesn’t stop annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner

Volunteers inside got to stay warm while dishing out the corned beef and cabbage.
Volunteers inside got to stay warm while dishing out the corned beef and cabbage.
By Logan Williams
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Despite near record cold temperatures Saturday, volunteers still gathered at St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church to offer up their annual St. Patrick’s Day dinners.

Since St. Patrick’s Day fell on a Friday, the church offered the traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage meal (or a pork and sauerkraut alternate) Saturday.

Paul Geers, president of the Latin Mass Society and a volunteer on Saturday, said the cold weather did lead to a lower overall turnout through the day.

“It’s been steady, but not busy. I think the cold air hampered it a little, but not the spirit!” said Geers.

Although the overall numbers were a bit lower, hundreds of meals were still given out and Geers said everyone still had a fun time taking part in the yearly tradition.

He said money raised from the event will help benefit the church.

“It’ll go to projects that we have on the church. We’ll do some stuff on the inside and also some work on the roof as well,” said Geers.

He said he was thankful for everyone who stopped by to pick up their holiday meals.

