Hospital Report: March 18, 2023

By WGEM Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Deaths:

Victor “Vic” Norman Koury, age 70, of Quincy, died on March 5 at his home.

Robert Clary, age 61, of New London, Mo., died on March 17 at his home.

John C. Lewis, age 64, of Hannibal, died on March 16 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Donna Rae Miller, age 78, of Hannibal, died on March 17 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Rosemary Lewis, age 95, of La Grange, Mo., died on March 16 at Blessing Hospital.

Births:

Pierre Lamont Parrish II and Tyrica Shamone Humphrey, of Westminster, Cal. and Quincy, welcomed a boy.

Dwyer and Breanne Kelly, of Mendon, Ill., welcomed a boy.

Luke and Hannah Muegge, of Mendon, Ill., welcomed a boy.

