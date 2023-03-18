Lee County Health Department to hold diaper fundraiser and 5K

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Officials in Lee County want to help your family get supplies for survival.

The Lee County Health Department (LCHD) is hosting a Diaper Dash 5K on April 1 to kick off the start of the start of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

For most 5K races, participants need to pay a registration fee, but the health department is asking for donations of diapers of any size or brand for you to walk or run.

LCHD Community Outreach and Project Development Coordinator, Breanna Kramer-Riesberg said diapers are not covered by SNAP or WIC benefits, so for struggling families, it can be a financial strain.

“We just want to help support the area programs that are helping families in need and provide these diapers that typically aren’t covered by public assistance programs,” Kramer-Riesberg said.

Kramer-Riesberg said all diapers collected will be distributed to programs like community action, Hope Center and other family programs in Lee County.

Strollers are welcomed at the event.

