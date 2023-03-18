Man accused of impersonating police officer, pulling people over with flashing lights

A Tennessee man reportedly impersonated an officer by stopping a vehicle and conducting a traffic stop. (Source: WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez, Brendan Tierney and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A man has been arrested for impersonating a police officer and making a traffic stop in Tennessee.

WSMV reports that 22-year-old Angel Carrera is accused of pulling over a vehicle in the Nashville area in an unmarked car while using lights and a siren.

The reported incident occurred when a woman and her co-worker were stopped at a traffic light when they heard a siren from an unmarked car behind them.

Police said Carrera turned on a flashing lightbar in his unmarked car, a black Crown Victoria, and forced the woman to pull her vehicle over.

The woman told police that Carrera exited the car wearing a black shirt and military-style pants with a handgun visible on his left hip.

The 22 -year-old reportedly approached the woman’s vehicle and explained he stopped her because she had pulled out too far while waiting to turn left.

The woman said he told her that “there are lines there for a reason” and “don’t do it again.”

According to police, the woman questioned Carrera if he was a police officer and he said, “No, I’m a bail bondsman.”

One of the women was able to take pictures of Carrera’s vehicle and reported the incident to police.

Authorities said Carrera was located and arrested on Wednesday. He was charged with criminal impersonation of a first responder with a court date scheduled for April 14.

Police advised drivers to keep their doors locked, not fully open windows, and call 911 to confirm with dispatchers if they are not sure if it’s a real officer making the traffic stop.

