Nebo Community Club raises money at Quarter Auction

By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEBO, Ill. (WGEM) - More than 100 people turned out to support a Pike County town staple with a fun community event.

On Saturday evening, the Nebo Community Club hosted its annual Quarter Auction at the community center.

The competitive auction is like a cross between bidding and bingo.

Club treasurer Melanie Guthrie said proceeds go towards restoring and maintaining the Nebo Community Center.

“We had a lot more people than I thought we’d have,” Guthrie said. “So that’s really good. And we have a lot more donations than we thought we would have.”

Guthrie said the event also supports local businesses who come as vendors.

