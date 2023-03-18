Nebo Community Club raises money at Quarter Auction
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEBO, Ill. (WGEM) - More than 100 people turned out to support a Pike County town staple with a fun community event.
On Saturday evening, the Nebo Community Club hosted its annual Quarter Auction at the community center.
The competitive auction is like a cross between bidding and bingo.
Club treasurer Melanie Guthrie said proceeds go towards restoring and maintaining the Nebo Community Center.
“We had a lot more people than I thought we’d have,” Guthrie said. “So that’s really good. And we have a lot more donations than we thought we would have.”
Guthrie said the event also supports local businesses who come as vendors.
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.