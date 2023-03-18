Pike County Animal Shelter hosts adoption event; more events coming soon

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pike County Animal Shelter is finding creative ways to find homes for the animals to prevent overflow.

On Saturday, the shelter hosted an adoption event at Ace Hardware in Pittsfield.

The adoption coordinator Terri Lucas said bringing cats and dogs out in public at reduced rates is a great incentive to get them to loving homes.

“We got two cats adopted,” Lucas said. “So even if that’s all that happens it’s two cats that got a home. So that’s been really good.”

The shelter has more events coming up in March.

Starting March 20, the shelter will have a donation drive where you can bring donations during the shelter’s hours, which are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays.

On March 25 they are hosting an open house from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Pike County Animal Shelter at 909 N Jackson Street in Pittsfield. If you bring a donation you can get your pets’ nails clipped and microchipped at a reduced rate.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.