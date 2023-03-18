Pre-dawn shooting at Ohio nightclub leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded

There was no immediate word on the conditions of those wounded Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
There was no immediate word on the conditions of those wounded Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A predawn shooting at a Columbus nightclub left two people dead and four wounded, authorities said.

Emergency dispatchers told reporters that officers responded shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday to an after-hours club called Tha Plug on the city’s south side. One person died at the scene, and another was dropped off at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was later pronounced dead there, dispatchers said.

Two other victims were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and two more to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, authorities said. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The ages of the victims and other details weren’t immediately available. No arrests have been reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train Crash in Camp Point
Person hit and killed by train in Camp Point
Larry Earvin
Illinois prison guard gets 20 years for inmate beating death
Ex-lobbyist Mike McClain is pictured in his driver's license photo, which was submitted as...
Wiretaps show Madigan, through McClain, forced ally out of legislature to protect himself
Packaging process of chicken breasts.
Jones Poultry to expand in Hannibal
Police search lagoon on Bliefnick property.
Police search lagoon on Bliefnick-owned property

Latest News

Monroe City Panthers Track & Field Team Gears Up For Upcoming Spring Season
WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 17) "Sports Extra" Monroe City Panthers Track Team Preparing For Upcoming MSHSAA Spring Season
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the social and economic development of...
Facing arrest warrant, Russia’s Putin visits annexed Crimea
Recalled eye drops has caused serious infections, leading to lasting damage in some people.
CDC: Recalled eye drops linked to vision loss, eye removal, death
QHS Blue Devils Prepare For Upcoming Road Games On The IHSA Baseball Diamond
WGEM Sports At ten: Friday (March 17) "Sports Extra" QHS Blue Devils Baseball Team Still 13 days Away From Their 2023 Home Opener On The Diamond