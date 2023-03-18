Prom dress giveaway to come for families in need

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - A Fort Madison organization is looking to make your family’s financial burden around prom season a little easier.

The Fort Madison Seventh-Day Adventist Community Service Center is hosting their third annual free prom dress giveaway.

Director Janie Warner said she’s looking for donations of gently used dresses.

She’s especially looking for donations of plus size dresses because she said every one, regardless of size, deserves to feel and look good for their prom.

“It makes them feel good, it’s a chance to shine looking good and you know when you work with a lot of these people,” Warner said. “You see when they come in some of them are really down and this is just a way of helping them out and lifting them up to where they can get a nice dress, shoes, jewelry, whatever they need.”

If you are looking to get a free prom dress or accessories, just show up to 927 Avenue G on these dates:

April 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

April 3, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

April 5, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

April 9, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Proof of residency in Lee County and proof of income are not required to receive a free dress or accessories.

