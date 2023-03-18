Prom dress giveaway to come for families in need

A Fort Madison organization is looking to make your family’s financial burden around prom...
A Fort Madison organization is looking to make your family’s financial burden around prom season a little easier.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - A Fort Madison organization is looking to make your family’s financial burden around prom season a little easier.

The Fort Madison Seventh-Day Adventist Community Service Center is hosting their third annual free prom dress giveaway.

Director Janie Warner said she’s looking for donations of gently used dresses.

She’s especially looking for donations of plus size dresses because she said every one, regardless of size, deserves to feel and look good for their prom.

“It makes them feel good, it’s a chance to shine looking good and you know when you work with a lot of these people,” Warner said. “You see when they come in some of them are really down and this is just a way of helping them out and lifting them up to where they can get a nice dress, shoes, jewelry, whatever they need.”

If you are looking to get a free prom dress or accessories, just show up to 927 Avenue G on these dates:

  • April 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • April 3, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • April 5, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • April 9, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Proof of residency in Lee County and proof of income are not required to receive a free dress or accessories.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search lagoon on Bliefnick property.
Police search lagoon on Bliefnick-owned property
Train Crash in Camp Point
Person hit and killed by train in Camp Point
Larry Earvin
Illinois prison guard gets 20 years for inmate beating death
Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett has been charged, along with three others, with tampering with...
Iron County Sheriff, 3 others charged in relation to attempted kidnapping, street gang activity
Packaging process of chicken breasts.
Jones Poultry to expand in Hannibal

Latest News

Scotland County Hospital observes Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Scotland County Hospital observes Colon Cancer Awareness Month
In observance of Colon Cancer Awareness Month, the hospital is offering fecal immunochemical...
Scotland County Hospital observes Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Fish Fry
Versailles Fire Dept. to host Fish Fry Fundraiser
Great Scott!
New initiative to reinvent grocery stores in rural, poor Illinois communities