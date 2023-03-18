Versailles Fire Dept. offering free smoke alarms and installations for residents

Smoke alarm
Smoke alarm(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERSAILLES, Ill. (WGEM) - The Versailles Fire Department wants to help residents with a new Illinois law that passed in January requiring everyone to possess 10-year smoke alarms in their homes.

The fire department has partnered with the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance to provide every Versailles resident with free 10-year smoke alarms. Fire Chief Chuck Northcutt said they will come to residents’ homes and do all the installations for you.

“The safer our community is, the less we have to do,” Northcutt said. “It’s a good thing all the way around.”

If you’re a Versailles resident and would like to schedule a free installation you can call 217-909-0561.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train Crash in Camp Point
Person hit and killed by train in Camp Point
Larry Earvin
Illinois prison guard gets 20 years for inmate beating death
Ex-lobbyist Mike McClain is pictured in his driver's license photo, which was submitted as...
Wiretaps show Madigan, through McClain, forced ally out of legislature to protect himself
Packaging process of chicken breasts.
Jones Poultry to expand in Hannibal
Police search lagoon on Bliefnick property.
Police search lagoon on Bliefnick-owned property

Latest News

Lee County Health Department to hold diaper fundraiser and 5K
Lee County Health Department to hold diaper fundraiser and 5K
Prom dress giveaway to come for families in need
Prom dress giveaway to come for families in need
For most 5K races, participants need to pay a registration fee, but the health department is...
Lee County Health Department to hold diaper fundraiser and 5K
A Fort Madison organization is looking to make your family’s financial burden around prom...
Prom dress giveaway to come for families in need