Versailles Fire Dept. offering free smoke alarms and installations for residents

VERSAILLES, Ill. (WGEM) - The Versailles Fire Department wants to help residents with a new Illinois law that passed in January requiring everyone to possess 10-year smoke alarms in their homes.

The fire department has partnered with the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance to provide every Versailles resident with free 10-year smoke alarms. Fire Chief Chuck Northcutt said they will come to residents’ homes and do all the installations for you.

“The safer our community is, the less we have to do,” Northcutt said. “It’s a good thing all the way around.”

If you’re a Versailles resident and would like to schedule a free installation you can call 217-909-0561.

