WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 17) “Sports Extra” Monroe City Panthers Track & Field Team Gearing Up For The Start Of The 2023 MSHSAA Spring Season

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The start of the 2023 MSHSAA Spring Track & Field season has almost arrived for the Panthers of Monroe City High School. The team has been preparing for the new campaign under the watchful eye of MCHS Girls Head Track & Field Head Coach Laura Mulvaney.

Last season in the “Show Me State” at the State Championships, Coach Mulvaney guided the Lady Panthers to a 4th Place finish in Class 2. This season, the Panthers are focused on trying to improve on that finish this season.

WGEM’s Brendan Reidy caught up with Coach Mulvaney and several members of the team to gain some insight on this year’s squad from Titletown.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.