WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (March 17) “Sports Extra” Quincy University Hawks Host The Missouri S&T Miners On The Baseball Diamond In Their 2023 GLVC Season Opener

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (11-3) Hawks of Quincy University opened their 3-game GLVC series against the Miners of Missouri S&T at 12 Noon earlier today in “The Gem City.” Officially, 125 brave fans were on hand to see the two conference foes in action on the diamond in this afternoon doubleheader.

They fans in attendance were die-hards because the weather conditions were not the best with chilly temps and high winds. The cool weather and blustery winds have simply gripped the Tri-States for the past 24 hours. We’ll have game highlights from QU Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.