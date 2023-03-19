After a Cold Weekend, Spring Weather Returns

After quite a wintry feeling weekend, warmer weather will return for much of next week.

Temperatures on Saturday came within a few degrees of breaking a record for the lowest maximum temperature, with wind chills in the single digits and teens for much of the day. The cold conditions will continue Saturday night and into Sunday morning. With abundant sunshine, temps will warm closer to 40 degrees Sunday but will stay below average.

Monday marks the first official day of spring, and it is going to feel more like it. Southwesterly winds will usher in warmer air, with high temperatures rising into the mid to upper 50′s. Enjoy the dry time on Monday though, because an extended period of spring showers is looking likely Tuesday through Friday. While there will be dry time in this period, periodic rain chances will be common as a stationary boundary sets up overhead. A brief warmup may occur Wednesday into Thursday before cooling back down towards Friday.

