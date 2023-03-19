Fire breaks out at Hannibal residence

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A fire broke out at a residence in the 1400 block of Valley Street in Hannibal Saturday night.

At 10:49 p.m., the Hannibal Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire. Upon arrival, flames could be seen coming from a single-story wood frame house.

After about 15 minutes, firefighters had the fire under control.

Fire Investigator Mark Kempker said the home was unoccupied and under renovations at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Kempker said the residence received substantial damage and is most likely a total loss.

Kempker reported that the cause of the fire is still under investigation by HFD and the Missouri State Fire Marshal.

HFD was assisted by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Ambulance District, Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office, Hannibal Board of Public Works, and Hannibal Building Inspections Office.

