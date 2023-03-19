Jazz bands and choirs perform for 30th annual Showcase of Excellence

QUINCY (WGEM) - Jazz bands and show choirs from across the region came to Quincy Senior High School on Saturday for the 30th annual Showcase of Excellence Competition.

Schools from as far away as the Chicago metro came to show off their talent in Quincy.

Some of the schools that performed included Quincy Senior High School, Hannibal Middle School, Highland High School, Evans Middle School, Hannibal High School, Franklin Middle School, Crete-Monee High School and more.

Quincy Public Schools K-12 music director Debbie Johnson said the competition is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the music program.

“It gives us a chance to kind of showcase our own kids, but also a great venue for other school to come and perform in. And then the side benefit is that we raise funds for our entire K-12 music program,” said Johnson.

She said the funding will go toward purchasing music, instruments and supplies for music classes throughout the school district.

In addition to the performances, the showcase was also an educational experience for each team.

“The judges work with them in a clinic setting and they get tips to make their musicianship better,” said Johnson.

She said she was thankful for all the schools that came out to the event and for everyone that turned out to support them.

