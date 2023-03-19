Quincy Concert Band celebrates cinema score

QUINCY (WGEM) - The sounds of cinema filled the halls of Quincy Junior High School Sunday as the Quincy Concert Band performed silver screen selections.

Band members performed iconic soundtracks from movies like Star Wars, Jurassic Park, the Avengers and more.

Conductor Trent Hollinger said the turnout was one of the largest he can remember.

“This was fantastic! I’ve been directing the group now for 13 years and I think this was the second largest group that we’ve ever had in the audience, so it was really exciting,” Hollinger said.

He said he is thankful for the support of the community.

“Quincy’s always been really great about having wonderful support for the arts and so having probably over 500 people in the audience at least was really great to take part in this concert,” Hollinger said.

He said he believes the great turnout and performance was due, in part, to the way the movie soundtracks can resonate with people.

“Movies would not be effective without their soundtracks. The music is really a cathartic experience. It moves people in a really meaningful way, and I think that’s one of the reasons why we had such a great turnout and connection,” Hollinger said.

Anyone wishing to see another performance will have a chance through the Sunday Music Series at the end of April and May.

There will be a QCB Chamber Concert at 4 p.m. on April 30. This will be held at the First Union Congregational Church at 12th and Maine in Quincy.

A tentative date of November 5 has also been scheduled for the band’s big autumn performance.

More information about the Quincy Concert Band and their performances can be found on their Facebook page.

