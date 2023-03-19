Spring showers to arrive this week

With the official arrival of spring on Monday, comes the chance for some spring showers.

Monday itself will be rather dry with high temperatures rising into the mid to upper 50′s accompanied by mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be on the increase from Tuesday onwards.

Thick cloud cover builds in on Tuesday with scattered showers arrive during the afternoon hours. The rain chances and cloud cover will keep temperatures on Tuesday a touch cooler, with highs in the upper 40′s. A warm front lifts Northward on Wednesday, ushering in temperatures in the upper 50′s to low 60′s across the region along with the chance of a few more showers. There will be plenty of dry time both days, but keep the umbrella handy.

Wednesday night into early Thursday, the front will push back South as a cold front, bringing a renewed chance for some scattered showers and even some thunderstorms. Where the front sets up will be key to high temperatures on Thursday. Those South of the front will likely climb back into the 60′s. North of the front will stay cooler, in the 40′s and 50′s. The chance for thunderstorms increases the warmer the temperatures go. The chance for a few isolated showers will linger once more on Friday with cooler weather behind the front.

