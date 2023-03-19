Spring showers to arrive this week

Wet weather will return to the region with rain chances throughout much of the week.
Wet weather will return to the region with rain chances throughout much of the week.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With the official arrival of spring on Monday, comes the chance for some spring showers.

Monday itself will be rather dry with high temperatures rising into the mid to upper 50′s accompanied by mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be on the increase from Tuesday onwards.

Thick cloud cover builds in on Tuesday with scattered showers arrive during the afternoon hours. The rain chances and cloud cover will keep temperatures on Tuesday a touch cooler, with highs in the upper 40′s. A warm front lifts Northward on Wednesday, ushering in temperatures in the upper 50′s to low 60′s across the region along with the chance of a few more showers. There will be plenty of dry time both days, but keep the umbrella handy.

Wednesday night into early Thursday, the front will push back South as a cold front, bringing a renewed chance for some scattered showers and even some thunderstorms. Where the front sets up will be key to high temperatures on Thursday. Those South of the front will likely climb back into the 60′s. North of the front will stay cooler, in the 40′s and 50′s. The chance for thunderstorms increases the warmer the temperatures go. The chance for a few isolated showers will linger once more on Friday with cooler weather behind the front.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train Crash in Camp Point
Camp Point train victim identified
Train Crash in Camp Point
Person hit and killed by train in Camp Point
Fire breaks out at Hannibal residence
Fire breaks out at Hannibal residence
Great Scott!
New initiative to reinvent grocery stores in rural, poor Illinois communities
Larry Earvin
Illinois prison guard gets 20 years for inmate beating death

Latest News

Evening Weather 03-18-2023
Evening Weather 03-18-2023
For the first official day of spring, much warmer weather will arrive compared to the wintry...
After a Cold Weekend, Spring Weather Returns
A stationary front will dominate the weather next week
Cold weekend
StormTrak Weather Friday Evening
StormTrak Weather Friday Evening