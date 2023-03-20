Amber Alert: 3-month-old taken from foster home in Oklahoma

According to the Leflore County (Okla.) Sheriff’s Office, Junior Wilson was taken overnight...
According to the Leflore County (Okla.) Sheriff’s Office, Junior Wilson was taken overnight between Sunday and Monday. The suspect is his mother, Breana Rachelle Wilson, 37.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert on Monday for 3-month-old boy believed to be taken from his foster home.

According to the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office, Junior Wilson was taken overnight between Sunday and Monday.

They said the suspect in the abduction is his mother, Breana Rachelle Wilson. It is unknown what vehicle they may be using, but they are possibly in the Mannford, Oklahoma, area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office at 918-647-2317 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train Crash in Camp Point
Camp Point train victim identified
1400 block of Valley Street
Fire breaks out at Hannibal residence
Great Scott!
New initiative to reinvent grocery stores in rural, poor Illinois communities
The auditorium seats between 350 and 400 people, and is equipped with a full makeup and...
‘It means the world:’ Donor funded performing arts center opens in Rushville
More than 20 local students are involved in the film, four of them landing lead roles.
Fort Madison becomes site for upcoming film

Latest News

Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison
Rain looks likely
Rain on the way
The marina can hold up to around 47 boats.
Hannibal Marina slip rentals open
Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested
A 9-year-old boy, the sixth person in the SUV, was the only survivor.
Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license, officials say