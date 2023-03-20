Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 20th, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Dave Davis
Molly Ringenberg
Lance Roe
Pat Henderson
Keela Whewell
Mary Todd
Jared Allensworth
Mike Dicks
David Gronewold
Gayle Schlosser
Miley Doyle
Patty Mitchell
Gabe Semenick
Damaris Blansfield
Susan Muegge
Judy Siegrist
Reese Foster
Anne Koehler
ANNIVERSARIES
Dean & Brenda Jackson
Carl & Robin Lentz
Jim & Judy Raithel
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.