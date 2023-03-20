Great River Honor Flight announces first flight of 2023

Great River Honor Flight announces first flight of 2023
Great River Honor Flight announces first flight of 2023(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -The Great River Honor Flight announced Monday the date of their first flight of 2023 to Washington, DC.

On April 6, 29 local veterans will make the trip to DC to visit monuments and memorials.

The 63rd Honor Flight will depart from the Hannibal High School Korf Gymnasium at 3:30 a.m. where they will then take a bus to Lambert Field in St. Louis for a flight to Baltimore and then to DC.

The veterans will visit the Vietnam Wall, Korea and Lincoln Memorials, the WWII Memorial, the Iwo Jima Memorial and the Arlington National Cemetery to see the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The final stop on the trip will be at the Aire Force Memorial where the veterans and their guardians will be served dinner.

The flight is expected to arrive back in Hannibal at 10:15 p.m. the same day.

Since, 2009, the Great River Honor Flight has flown 2,009 veterans to DC for free.

Officials said the goal of the nonprofit is to honor veterans that live in the Tri-State area for all they have sacrificed.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train Crash in Camp Point
Camp Point train victim identified
1400 block of Valley Street
Fire breaks out at Hannibal residence
More than 20 local students are involved in the film, four of them landing lead roles.
Fort Madison becomes site for upcoming film
The auditorium seats between 350 and 400 people, and is equipped with a full makeup and...
‘It means the world:’ Donor funded performing arts center opens in Rushville
Great Scott!
New initiative to reinvent grocery stores in rural, poor Illinois communities

Latest News

Marijuana sales up in Hannibal
Marijuana sales up in Hannibal
A fire broke out at a residence in the 1400 block of Valley Street in Hannibal Saturday night.
House under renovations in Hannibal most likely a loss
After more than two years in the making, theater students at Rushville-Industry High School...
Rushville-Industry students finally get to perform on their new stage
Intent Unknown is written by local author and educator Beth Deacon. The film is being directed...
Film, written by local and starring locals, being shot in Fort Madison