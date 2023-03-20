Great River Honor Flight announces first flight of 2023

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -The Great River Honor Flight announced Monday the date of their first flight of 2023 to Washington, DC.

On April 6, 29 local veterans will make the trip to DC to visit monuments and memorials.

The 63rd Honor Flight will depart from the Hannibal High School Korf Gymnasium at 3:30 a.m. where they will then take a bus to Lambert Field in St. Louis for a flight to Baltimore and then to DC.

The veterans will visit the Vietnam Wall, Korea and Lincoln Memorials, the WWII Memorial, the Iwo Jima Memorial and the Arlington National Cemetery to see the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The final stop on the trip will be at the Aire Force Memorial where the veterans and their guardians will be served dinner.

The flight is expected to arrive back in Hannibal at 10:15 p.m. the same day.

Since, 2009, the Great River Honor Flight has flown 2,009 veterans to DC for free.

Officials said the goal of the nonprofit is to honor veterans that live in the Tri-State area for all they have sacrificed.

