Hancock County stakeholders discuss evolving ag-industry, need for broadband

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - When you think agriculture or farming, you might not think speedy-fast internet. However, local farmers at Carroll Farms say that’s not the case.

“Machines are becoming autonomous, which means that a single person may be able to run a fleet of machines sitting in front of a computer,” said Carroll Farms managing partner John Carroll.

Carroll Farms has multiple operations in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and internationally in Brazil. Internet capabilities are a must. As new equipment begins to roll into the agriculture industry, Carroll said the need for reliable internet is growing.

“You may be in a tractor, and you may have three other autonomous machines out in the field with you, and so you’re going to be communicating with those machines through your cell phone,” Carroll said.

Carroll said the farm location in Carthage already has equipment that can be monitored remotely.

In January, Hancock County stakeholders began a push to bring broadband to rural parts of the area to primarily benefit farmers.

In 2021, 70% of the county’s gross domestic product (GDP) was agriculture. Local farmers said expanded broadband coverage could increase corn and soybean yields by 3%.

“You can monitor the performance of your grain dryer, you can make changes to it’s operation and be much more effective without having to shut down the combine,” said Martin Tractor sales professional and Hancock County Board member Ryan Weeks. “As far as real life and bringing it [autonomous equipment] to use on the farm, it’s going to be within 10 years.”

In the mean time, MTC Communications, based in Colchester, Ill., will begin working to install fiber to rural parts of Hancock, McDonough, Warren and Henderson counties.

In late February, the company received a ReConnect Grant worth $18 million to install fiber internet.

MTC Communications Director of Marketing Rachel Kerns said it’s a five-year process, but they have hopes to complete the project within the next three to four years.

“When you get into extreme rural areas that there’s maybe one house in a three or four-mile radius, we don’t have fiber out there,” Kerns said. “It costs between $40,000 and $50,000 just to build a single mile of fiber.”

Kerns said the fiber project will serve approximately 274 farms and 41 businesses between the four counties.

Related:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.