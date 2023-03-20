Hannibal Marina slip rentals open

The marina can hold up to around 47 boats.
The marina can hold up to around 47 boats.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - With Monday marking the first official day of spring, some may be thinking ahead to the upcoming boating season.

Slip rentals are now open for seasonal rentals at the Hannibal Marina along the riverfront.

The boating season begins on April 1 and continues through to the end of October.

Mary Lynne Richards with Hannibal Parks and Recreation said there are different rental rates depending upon how long the reservation is for.

“The annual rental is based per foot, but for monthly rentals its only $100. In the summer if you want to rent for June, July and August, that’s only $300 and it doesn’t matter how big your boat is,” Richards said.

The annual fee runs $2.75 per foot. Overnight slip rentals cost $30 regardless of boat size.

New this season, Richards said the entire reservation process can be done online.

“This year, we started an online boat slip rental and that’s been great. People don’t need to come into city hall. They just need to know their boat registration number and a copy of their insurance,” said Richards.

Each renter needs to have a minimum of $100,000 liability insurance on the boat.

Reservations and more information can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train Crash in Camp Point
Camp Point train victim identified
1400 block of Valley Street
Fire breaks out at Hannibal residence
Great Scott!
New initiative to reinvent grocery stores in rural, poor Illinois communities
The auditorium seats between 350 and 400 people, and is equipped with a full makeup and...
‘It means the world:’ Donor funded performing arts center opens in Rushville
More than 20 local students are involved in the film, four of them landing lead roles.
Fort Madison becomes site for upcoming film

Latest News

Rain looks likely
Rain on the way
DECISION 2023: New London water system bond issue
DECISION 2023: New London water system bond issue
DECISION 2023: Hannibal recycling tax
DECISION 2023: Hannibal recycling tax
Macomb Chief of Police Jerel Jones
Macomb police chief announces departure, interim police chief appointed